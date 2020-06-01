Lionel Messi’s Barcelona exit clause, that could have led to him leaving for free, expires | Football News





Lionel Messi has been at Barcelona for the reason that age of 13

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona exit clause, which could have seen him go away the Nou Camp for free this summer season, has expired.

The clause – a part of the four-year deal that the Argentina star signed in 2017 – expired on Sunday May 30, and would have allowed him to go away for one other membership for no switch charge if he had wished.

However, he has been intent on staying on the membership not less than till the tip of his contract subsequent summer season, regardless of a tumultuous season that has concerned rows with members of the membership’s hierarchy.

Barca’s board have at all times maintained their perception the 32-year-old wouldn’t solely keep previous his present deal but in addition, in accordance to president Josep Maria Bartomeu, for not less than one other 5 years.

1:12 Messi stated in February he desires to keep at Barcelona after his future was doubtful following a public row with membership director Eric Abidal Messi stated in February he desires to keep at Barcelona after his future was doubtful following a public row with membership director Eric Abidal

Speaking in November, Bartomeu recommended Messi could be supplied a lifetime contract, related to the one signed by Andres Iniesta and hopes to start talks as quickly as attainable.

“Surely it will be the wish of all parties, if he [Lionel Messi] feels strong and ambitious, to extend this contract indefinitely,” Bartomeu stated.

“Ultimately it’s he who should resolve. He has earned the precise to resolve when he’ll cease taking part in soccer. But he desires to end his taking part in profession at Barcelona.

“Over the next two or three seasons our leader will continue to be Leo Messi. There’s no doubt that he is still young, still strong. He is still ambitious.

“So Leo Messi will nonetheless play with us for the subsequent two, three, 4 or 5 years. I have no doubts about that.”

Messi moved to Barcelona as an adolescent and, since signing his first skilled contract in 2005, has been handed eight renewals by the Catalan membership, together with his launch clause rising to €700m within the course of.