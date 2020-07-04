Lionel Messi: Why Barcelona captain is becoming increasingly fed up at the Nou Camp

Lionel Messi is fed up.

According to the Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, the Barcelona captain has broken off contract talks after finally running out of patience with the club because of the constant rumours and allegations that he is one of the prime good reasons for unrest around the Nou Camp.

Messi is disillusioned with a variety of things emanating from his life at Barcelona at the moment. He is fed up of being accused of running the club, fed up of people saying he hires and fires the coaches, fed up of claims he chooses who ought to be signed and who should play and fed up with the general direction of the club and the huge mistakes they’ve made in the transfer market.

Enough is enough now he has, in accordance with the the radio station’s programme El Larguero, told the club he will be leaving at the end of next season.

What is behind this? How likely is it to occur? The whole story needs context.

Claims have been made against Messi that he wanted the club to sign France forward Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid nevertheless now no longer wants him there. Untrue.

On a personal level, Griezmann has joined Messi and Luis Suarez, with their wives, for supper and their relationship is good, although Griezmann has yet to locate his niche in the side. In any case, there is a conscious effort by both Messi and Suarez to help him adapt.

Messi reached 700 goals for club and country with a Panenka penalty against Atletico Madrid in midweek

On the managerial front he has been accused of getting got former manager Tata Martino sacked and current manager Quique Setien hired because that he liked his style of football. Not true.

As the best paid and number 1 player at the club, rumours such as for example these have the territory and it is indeed true that when any major decisions concerning the playing facets of the club have to be taken then the star names are always consulted. Of course they truly are, it is not something specific to Barcelona, and to do otherwise will be negligent.

But clearly you will find problems to which finding solutions will soon be difficult. In particular president Josep Maria Bartomeu has made promises he has did not keep. “We’ll try to get Neymar back,” he announced, knowing full well he’d already agreed the signing of Griezmann. “We’ll sack Ernesto Valverde in order to bring in Xavi,” that he said, but eventually both the club and the legendary midfielder decided they might not come together at that time.

Since his last renewal, Messi has received a clause in his contract which permits him to leave at the end of the season. Even though he is happy in his familiar surroundings on a personal level – possibly as he’s got never been before – it keeps the board on its toes.

He wants the team to compete, specially in Europe. And if he brings doubts about his future, it will force everyone to locate a solution – namely, being clever in the market and attracting good players.

Negotiations for a contract renewal have been going well. But performances on the pitch have gone the Argentine unhappy and the rely upon Setien has been diminishing quickly from the big percentage of the squad.

It all stumbled on the fore after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo, which made the target of winning the league even harder. Big words were exchanged between Setien plus some of the biggest names in the team. The manager, disappointed because that he couldn’t do many of the things that he hoped to complete when that he first arrived, took a gamble. He told the players that things couldn’t continue like this, and that when there was no change, they might easily eliminate him.

Barcelona are second in La Liga, four points behind Real Madrid with five games to play

It is perhaps not described as a resignation announcement, but ways to look for a response.

The response came. Conversations took place between the captains and Setien, and also with Bartomeu, and bridges started being built again. Gerard Pique, among the captains and a person who always has a nose for good timing, put a tweet out requesting unity among the club and its fans.

But against that backdrop of insufficient confidence in the board, at a period when the manager could possibly be replaced, when players need to be signed, each time a new contract has to be negotiated, Messi has flexed his muscles and every one has heard his doubts, even though it has come with a radio station.

There have of course been previous crossroads moments in the past when Messi has come close to leaving the club.

In his early days when he was battling with Spanish bureaucracy rather than yet a computerized starter at Barcelona, Inter Milan came close to signing him once they indicated they certainly were in no way fazed by his 150m euros buyout clause and were prepared to triple his salary. The wise words of the then president, Joan Laporta, swung things. Messi, who never truly wanted to go, stayed.

The much-publicised tax evasion trials took a huge toll on both him and his family as well as left him close to planning to leave not merely Barcelona, but in addition Spain. But once every thing had been sorted out and he came ultimately back to training, he chose to stay, even though at that point he might have had the pick of any club in the world, perhaps not least Manchester City where Pep Guardiola was going to take over.

And now has come a third crisis and with it a severe shot across the bows of a dithering board, accompanied by a clear message.

After three draws, and despite starting the second phase of the league campaign in the right mindset, it soon became amply clear that, just as he’d suspected previously in the campaign, this Barcelona side was not adequate to win the Champions League.

Barcelona have been unable as yet to finalise a deal for the Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, despite the fact he is precisely the type of player they need if they’re to continue to compete at the top level. At the club they are optimistic that they can get him.

Football will dictate if a new manager is needed and that might mean forgetting old foes and trying to approach Xavi again. Victor Font, a candidate to be club president in the upcoming elections in 2021, has made no secret of the fact the initial thing he would do if elected is install Xavi as coach, whoever happens to be responsible at the time. Xavi would probably prefer to just take the job with him at the helm, but football being football, never say never.

While the return of Xavi may see a welcome renewal of the Barcelona style for the team, we will need certainly to see if the old captain will address the deep conditions that run in the side, mostly the consequence of a very successful team and generation that is seeing its last days.

Meanwhile Messi will watch everything with a vested interest.