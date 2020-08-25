Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona

Following the Catalan side’s embarrassing 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu informed Barca TELEVISION: “Messi has stated often times that he wants to surface profession at Barca.

“(He) is still the best player in the world, and we have him with us … A cycle is coming to an end and another one starts but in the Messi era.”

In July 2017, Barcelona and Messi revealed an agreement extension that would keep Messi with the group till June 30, 2021 and is apparently worth EUR565,000 ($ 645,000) a week. Messi, 33, has actually been with the club considering that 2000.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner made his league launching for Barcelona in 2004. The Argentine has actually assisted Barcelona win 10 league titles in his time at the club, in addition to the Champions League 4 times, and he is thought about among the best footballers of perpetuity.