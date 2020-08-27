Lionel Messi transfers rumours: The latest on potential exit from Barcelona | Football News





What does the future hold for Lionel Messi?

Will Lionel Messi leave Barcelona? And if so, where will he go? We assemble the extremely latest news and press rumours on the Argentine’s future.

Thursday August 27

Messi might cost Manchester City half a billion pounds if they proceed with what would be the greatest finalizing in Premier League history prior to the start of the season (Daily Telegraph).

Manchester City have actually been working for more than a week to attempt to manage the greatest transfer coup that English football has actually ever seen by finalizing Messi (The Times).

Manchester City will go for it to sign Lionel Messi – as long as he is dedicated to joining them (The Sun).

Manchester City became front-runners to sign Lionel Messi on Wednesday and are very carefully positive they can do so without ending up being involved in the gamer’s bitter agreement …