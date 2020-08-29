Lionel Messi transfer request ‘stuns’ Barcelona players – Armenian News

The Real Madrid team were supposedly left shocked when they found that Lionel Messi might leave Barcelona this summertime.

On Tuesday night, it was exposed that the Argentine was bidding to end his long- term association with the Catalan giants, ideally on a totally free transfer.

While a variety of clubs have actually been related to the super star, speculation continues concerning a most likely switch to Manchester City.

Having been long- term competitors to Messi and Barca, ESPN declares that numerous Los Blancos players were left “incredulous” when becoming aware of the advancements, Sportsmole.co.uk reports.

The report acknowledges that numerous Whatsapp messages were sent out in between the Real team as they responded to the possibility of the gamer leaving Camp Nou.

Despite contributing 25 objectives and 21 helps in La Liga last season, Messi was not able to stop Real from winning the title.