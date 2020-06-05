Lionel Messi trains away from Barcelona team-mates ahead of La Liga return | Football News





Barcelona are assured captain Lionel Messi can be again in first-team coaching earlier than their match towards Mallorca on June 13

Lionel Messi is coaching alone after choosing up a muscle harm, simply days earlier than Barcelona’s first La Liga match because the coronavirus shutdown.

Barcelona say their captain has a minor proper quadriceps harm and skilled in isolation, doing particular workouts to keep away from pointless dangers.

The staff resume their title defence towards Mallorca on June 13, their match because the league was suspended almost three months in the past as a result of of the coronavirus pandemic.

Messi has been straight concerned in 31 Barcelona targets this season, scoring 19 and aiding 12

Barca are assured Messi can be match sufficient to rejoin his team-mates “in a few days’ time”.

The first staff are resulting from practice once more on Saturday, adopted by a separate session on the Nou Camp.

La Liga will resume on June 11 with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.

Barcelona lead the league by two factors from Real Madrid whereas there are simply 5 factors separating golf equipment competing for European qualification, from third to seventh spot.