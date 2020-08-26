Lionel Messi to the Premier League: How would his numbers translate? | Football News





With Lionel Messi’s Barcelona future in doubt could he go to the Premier League?

It is the seasonal concern– how would Lionel Messi perform in the Premier League? As years passed, hopes of a response were fading however with the news that the Barcelona icon has actually asked to leave the club, the possibility has actually never ever felt more genuine. It is simply a pity Stoke did not remain.

At least it is still damp and windy inManchester A reunion with Pep Guardiola is viewed as the probably alternative if Messi is to selectthe Premier League It would be the dream transfer materialized. A country waits for.

But at the age of 33, what could we anticipate from Messi?