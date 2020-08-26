Lionel Messi to the Premier League: How would his numbers translate? | Football News

It is the seasonal concern– how would Lionel Messi perform in the Premier League? As years passed, hopes of a response were fading however with the news that the Barcelona icon has actually asked to leave the club, the possibility has actually never ever felt more genuine. It is simply a pity Stoke did not remain.
At least it is still damp and windy inManchester A reunion with Pep Guardiola is viewed as the probably alternative if Messi is to selectthe Premier League It would be the dream transfer materialized. A country waits for.
But at the age of 33, what could we anticipate from Messi?