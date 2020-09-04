Lionel Messi to ‘continue’ at Barcelona after wanting to leave the club ‘all year’

The 33-year-old’s choice comes simply over a week after he sent out a letter to the club notifying it that he desired to leave.
“I’ll continue at Barcelona and my attitude won’t change, no matter how much I have wanted to go,” Messi informedGoal com.
” I informed the club, the president, that I desired to go. I’ve been informing him all year,’ included Messi, referring to Josep Maria Bartomeu.
“I thought my time in Barcelona was over, sadly — I always wanted to finish my career here.”
In July 2017, Barcelona and Messi revealed an agreement extension that would keep him with the group till June 30, 2021 and is supposedly worth EUR565,000 ($ 645,000) a week.
However, both Barcelona and La Liga kept that the existing agreement stood.
‘Fake individuals’
“It was an extremely hard year, I suffered a lot in training, in video games …