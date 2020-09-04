Lionel Messi to ‘continue’ at Barcelona after wanting to leave the club ‘all year’

The 33-year-old’s choice comes simply over a week after he sent out a letter to the club notifying it that he desired to leave.

“I’ll continue at Barcelona and my attitude won’t change, no matter how much I have wanted to go,” Messi informedGoal com.

” I informed the club, the president, that I desired to go. I’ve been informing him all year,’ included Messi, referring to Josep Maria Bartomeu.

“I thought my time in Barcelona was over, sadly — I always wanted to finish my career here.”

