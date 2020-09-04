Lionel Messi to ‘continue’ at Barcelona after wanting to leave the club ‘all year’

The 33-year-old’s choice comes simply over a week after he sent out a letter to the club notifying it that he desired to leave.

“I’ll continue at Barcelona and my attitude won’t change, no matter how much I have wanted to go,” Messi informedGoal com.

” I informed the club, the president, that I desired to go. I’ve been informing him all year,’ included Messi, referring to Josep Maria Bartomeu.

“I thought my time in Barcelona was over, sadly — I always wanted to finish my career here.”

In July 2017, Barcelona and Messi revealed an agreement extension that would keep him with the group till June 30, 2021 and is supposedly worth EUR565,000 ($ 645,000) a week.

Messi’s daddy and representative, Jorge Messi, thought his boy had a provision in the agreement which enabled him to leave Barcelona free of charge this summer season.

However, both Barcelona and La Liga kept that the existing agreement stood.

‘Fake individuals’

The Argentine has actually been with the club since 2000 and has actually assisted it win 10 league titles and 4 Champions League prizes.
However, he was associated with a number of public spats with the club’s hierarchy this season and suffered an embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in his last video game.

“It was an extremely hard year, I suffered a lot in training, in video games …

