Lionel Messi tells FC Barcelona he wants to leave

Lionel Messi, widely considered the world’s best footballer, has requested to leave FC Barcelona in a move that escalates the crisis that has engulfed the richest football club on the planet.

The Spanish side confirmed on Tuesday night that the Argentine player had sent an official document to Barcelona executives requesting a departure from the team he joined nearly two decades ago.

The 33-year-old’s request to leave has quickly turned into a dispute between club and player.

Barcelona said that Messi wanted to use a clause in his contract that suggests he is able to leave on a free transfer in the final year of his employment deal, which runs until June 2021.

However, the club’s position is that the deadline to trigger this clause has passed and that any rival team seeking to acquire Messi would need to pay a “buyout” fee worth €700m. The player has yet to make an official statement on his intentions.

Barcelona is in the midst of leadership crisis, following a humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich of Germany in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this month, one of the worst losses in the club’s history.

In response, the club sacked Quique Setién as head coach and Eric Abidal as sporting director.

Weekly newsletter

Read The Full Article