Lionel Messi: Sergio Ramos says Barcelona star has earned right to decide future | Football News





Sergio Ramos thinks Lionel Messi has earned the right to choose his future but questioned the Barcelona star’s approach

Sergio Ramos believes Lionel Messi has earned the right to decide his future, but is keen for the Barcelona forward to stay in Spain.

Messi has caused a major storm by handing in a transfer request at Barcelona and has since failed to report for training, with the Argentine no longer considering himself a part of Ronald Koeman’s squad.

Ramos, who has faced Messi in El Clasico for the past 15 years, questioned Messi’s approach to dealing with the contract situation.

The Real Madrid captain is no stranger to handing in a transfer request, having asked to leave on a free transfer to a side in China last summer, which club president Florentino Perez refused.

