Lionel Messi reportedly cuts off contract renewal talks with Barcelona – Panorama

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has called off negotiations over renewing his contract with the club and is ready to leave the Catalans when his current deal expires in 2021, New York Post said, citing a report by Spanish radio station Cadena Ser on Friday.

The report said Messi and his father Jorge had begun discussing renewing his last deal with the club, that was signed in 2017, but that he no further wishes to remain at the Camp Nou.

The report added that Messi is angry about leaked media reports that appeared to make him seem responsible for events at the club, like the January sacking of coach Ernesto Valverde, and he is frustrated about the squad’s lack of quality.

The Argentine’s representatives and Barcelona failed to immediately answer requests for comment.

Messi, who turned 33 last month, scored his 700th career goal on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, nevertheless the milestone strike ended in disappointment as Barca drew the game 2-2 in the most recent blow for their bid to retain the Spanish title.