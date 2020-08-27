Lionel Messi: Manchester City and Pep Guardiola lead race for Barcelona star | Football News







Manchester City are in the strongest position to sign Lionel Messi – if the Argentina star can get out of Barcelona this summer.

Sky Sports News has been told that both Messi and City boss Pep Guardiola want to renew their partnership at the Etihad – putting the Premier League runners-up in a commanding lead over other suitors.

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are both said to be preparing offers in an attempt to persuade him away from a reunion with Guardiola and a rendezvous with friend Sergio Aguero.

Neymar, with whom Messi struck up a strong friendship during their time together at the Nou Camp, has even asked the PSG hierarchy to sign the 33-year-old, although the club are said to be wary of potential implications on Financial Fair Play.

It remains uncertain that Messi can get out of his Barcelona contract, which still has one year left…