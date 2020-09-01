Lionel Messi: Majority of Barcelona squad remaining silent on forward’s possible transfer | Football News





Lionel Messi’s team-mates Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal desire him to remain at Barcelona

The majority of the Barcelona squad are keeping peaceful on Lionel Messi’s prospective exit from the Nou Camp.

Barcelona think about Messi to be on strike and have actually fined him for stopping working to report for training on Monday and Tuesday, however the Argentine no longer considers himself a part of Ronald Koeman’s squad.

There has actually been a deafening silence from the majority of of Koeman’s playing personnel relating to Messi’s circumstance, with the possible exception of Luis Suarez – whose future at the club stays uncertain – and Arturo Vidal, who remains in a comparable position.

The rest of the Barcelona squad, consisting of those in Messi’s inner circle such as Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique, have actually up until now kept peaceful.

Messi’s dad and agent Jorge is anticipated to consult with the Barcelona hierarchy, consisting of president Josep Maria Bartomeu, on Wednesday to discuss his kid’s future.

Messi, who has actually bet the club for nearly twenty years, notified the club recently he wishes to …