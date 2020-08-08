Lionel Messi lifts Barcelona in Champions League last 8

Barca will play Bayern Munich in the last 8 after the German champ finished a 7-1 aggregate win over Chelsea.

With the series level at 1-1 from the very first leg in Naples, Barcelona made the best start as Clement Lenglet headed house an Ivan Rakitic corner in the 10 th minute.

Messi increased the lead in the 23 rd with an objective outrageous even by his requirements, slaloming previous numerous protectors after cutting in from the right prior to squeezing his shot house.

Messi likewise played a huge part in Barca’s 3rd, being hacked down by Kalidou Koulibaly, the charge granted after a VAR check.

Luis Suarez stepped up to take the charge and put the house side 3-0 ahead. Napoli restored its hopes when Dries Mertens, who had actually gone close at the start of the match, was fouled by Rakitic in the charge location Lorenzo Insigne transformed the area kick, however regardless of some visitor pressure in the 2nd half, with Arkadiusz Milik’s header 10 minutes from completion dismissed, there were no more objectives as the house side safeguarded its lead easily enough. The result will be a relief for under pressure Barca coach Quique Setien. His side had actually entered into the match with rumblings of discontent, with Messi himself explaining the group as “weak” after a defeat to Osasuna in the penultimate video game of the season. With arch-rival Real …

Read The Full Article