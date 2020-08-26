Lionel Messi: How the relationship between world’s best player and Barcelona turned sour

“Bartomeu, resign!” they shouted over and over once again.

On Wednesday, club Technical Secretary Ramon Planes frantically attempted to stop fans’ anger.

“We have said on many occasions thar we think of Lionel Messi as an FC Barcelona player,” he stated at the interview for brand-new finalizing Trinc ão.

“Barcelona has rebuilt itself on many occasions throughout its history and has always come back stronger. Our thinking is to have [Trincão] alongside the best player in the world.”

“There is no division in the club about Leo, anyone who understands football wants him here to return to win again — he’s a winner.” Many fans have actually been upset with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu for a long time, dissatisfied with a relatively scattergun method to preparation and recruitment that has actually seen the group regress following the retirement of the club’s previous generation of stars, especially the 2011 all-conquering homegrown vintage of Xavi and Iniesta. READ: ‘More than a Club?’ How FC Barcelona ‘lost its soul’ READ: Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona Messi’s regularly fantastic match-winning minutes of magic have actually papered over the fractures that have actually been progressively expanding at the Camp Nou and some fans are appropriately worried about what will occur to their club needs to the Argentine talisman get his desire and leave. The …

Read The Full Article