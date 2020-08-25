Lionel Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request

Barcelona’s season ended with an 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals

Forward Lionel Messi has actually asked to leave Spanish giants Barcelona this summer season.

The Argentina global, 33, sent out a fax to the club on Tuesday stating he wants to work out a provision in his agreement, permitting him to leave free of charge with instant impact.

Barca were beaten 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on 16 August.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner made his launching for Barca in 2004 and has actually won the Champions League 4 times.

Barcelona, however, think the stipulation has actually now ended and Messi is contracted to the club till 2021 with a 700m euro buy-out stipulation.

The board will satisfy quickly and the only thing that might pacify Messi is the resignation of the president and early elections.

