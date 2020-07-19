Lionel Messi double as Barcelona sign off with win | Football News





Barcelona celebrate during a 5-0 rout of Alaves

Lionel Messi scored twice as runners-up Barcelona thrashed Alaves 5-0 on the ultimate day of La Liga.

Quique Setien’s side were out to finish on a high note after a shock defeat to Osasuna last time out allowed Real Madrid to claim the title with a casino game to spare.

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona finished the summer season with a convincing win

Teenage forward Ansu Fati put Barca in-front midway through the first half – following the visitors had hit the woodwork 3 x – while Messi and strike partner Luis Suarez further stretched their lead before half-time.

Defender Nelson Semedo scored a fourth early in the next half before Messi struck again, scoring a 25th league goal of the summer season which is very nearly certain to land him the top scorer’s award for a record seventh time.

Messi has four more goals than Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and is on course to win a record seventh Pichichi trophy -one that will eclipse the benchmark that he shares with the late Telmo Zarra.

“Individual prizes and objectives are secondary. It’s an important achievement to win it seven times but I would have liked it to have been accompanied by the La Liga title,” Messi said, as quoted by Reuters.

The Argentine had made headlines on Thursday with an angry post-match interview following the 2-1 loss to Osasuna, blasting the team as weak and inconsistent.

But that he was in a happier mood following the dominant performance against Alaves, saying the rout would stand his team-mates in good stead ahead of their Champions League last-16 2nd leg game with Napoli.

“It was a difficult game due to the situation we were in and the kick off time and heat but the team responded with a different attitude and showed great commitment,” Messi added.

“We took an extended hard look at ourselves from the interior which is what we had a need to do. We have not had a good season in terms of performances or results but today we took a step of progress.

“It’s an important step for what’s coming next.”