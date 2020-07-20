Lionel Messi claims record-breaking seventh golden boot

The Argentine maestro’s two goals against Alaves on the final day of the La Liga season cemented his seventh La Liga golden boot, eclipsing a record that he previously jointly held with Telmo Zarra.

It also marks the fourth season in a row the Barcelona captain has topped the league goalscoring charts.

It could be the first time the winner of the Pichichi Trophy has managed less than 30 goals since Mallorca’s Daniel Guiza 12 years back.