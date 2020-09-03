Lionel Messi: Barcelona continue talks with player’s father for second day | Football News

By
Jasyson
-

Messi informed Barcelona recently he wished to leave and the 2 celebrations remain in conflict over regards to his agreement

Last Updated: 03/09/20 8:37 pm










1:48.

Sky Sports News press reporter Gary Cotterill remains in Barcelona with the most recent on Lionel Messi’s future. Are the club softening their position with the gamer?

Sky Sports News press reporter Gary Cotterill remains in Barcelona with the most recent on Lionel Messi’s future. Are the club softening their position with the gamer?

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 22

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR