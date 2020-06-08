Lionel Messi: Barcelona captain returns to full training and set to be fit for La Liga restart | Football News





Lionel Messi’s Barcelona staff are two factors clear on the high of La Liga

Lionel Messi is set to be fit for the restart of La Liga as he returned to training together with his Barcelona team-mates.

Messi had a minor proper quadriceps harm and educated in isolation on Saturday, doing particular workouts to keep away from pointless dangers.

The Argentine is the main goalscorer in La Liga this season with 19 objectives.

Barcelona resume their title defence in opposition to Mallorca on Saturday (June 13), their first match because the league was suspended practically three months in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Messi educated alongside striker Luis Suarez who has been cleared to play when La Liga resumes.

The Uruguayan had arthroscopic surgical procedure on his proper knee on January 12 and has not performed since however the membership’s medical doctors have now stated that he’s fit to play.

La Liga will resume on June 11 with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.

Barcelona lead the league by two factors from Real Madrid whereas there are simply 5 factors separating golf equipment competing for European qualification, from third to seventh spot.