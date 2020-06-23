Lionel Luthor in ‘Smallville’ ‘Memba Him?!

East Coast actor John Glover (full name John Soursby Glover Jr.) is most beneficial known for playing the perfectly coiffed antagonist, Lionel Luther — who is the daddy of the follicly challenged Lex Luthor — on the WB superhero show, “Smallville.”

John Glover could possibly be spotted on the small screen with a stellar cast of characters including Tom Welling because the man of steel, Clark Kent, Kristin Kreuk because the brunette love interest, Lana Lang … and undoubtedly, Michael Rosenbaum as the bald bad boy, Lex Luthor.

Glover’s other tv credits include “Frasier,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “Heroes.”