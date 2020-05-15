Lion King – part one

This part takes us to the top of his job, the 2002 period when he endangered to retire and also yet won Milan-Sanremo and also the World Championship title.

We learn through 2 of his contemporaries in the number sprints, Tom Steels and also Ivan Quaranta, from Matt White and also from professional photographer Graham Watson, that saw the Lion King up close.

There’s additionally a glass of wine of the day, a tasty basic lunch that integrates carbohydrates to dazzling result, and also the normal amacord attribute diving right into The Cycling Podcast’s back brochure.

As Daniel explains, at the beginning of the 2000 s, the 5 most significant names in expert biking were Lance Armstrong, Marco Pantani, Jan Ullrich, Frank Vandenbroucke and also Mario Cipollini … All attained achievement in addition to prestige and also might be viewed as poster kids for an age when the experts rode as near the sunlight as they could. Strap yourselves in to see if we can tame the Lion King.