Lion attack in Australia leaves zookeeper badly injured

A zookeeper has been critically injured in a lion attack in Australia, authorities say.

The lady suffered face and neck accidents on Tuesday at Shoalhaven Zoo, about 150km (90 miles) south of Sydney.

The zoo declined to right away touch upon the incident, native media stated.

The sufferer, in her mid-30s, was being flown by helicopter to a Sydney hospital, in keeping with a New South Wales Ambulance spokeswoman.

Police are investigating the incident.

Shoalhaven Zoo has been closed since 25 March as a result of coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

In 2014, a handler on the zoo was dragged by a crocodile into water in an enclosure whereas giving a presentation to guests. He survived with accidents to his fingers.