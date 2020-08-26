

Price: $69.99

(as of Aug 26,2020 02:31:06 UTC – Details)



Linxup LTAS1_FM MINI GPS tracker and tracking with one month service included, 4G this unit includes one month of service. Small, lightweight, and powerful, the MINI comes with an optional weather-resistant magnetic case to attach to any equipment without the need for wiring or power connections. About the size of a standard vehicle key fob, the MINI goes anywhere and can track just about anything. Vehicles and small fleets : place the MINI in a vehicle or attach the magnetic case. No installation necessary! Mobile employees : quickly identify locations and let customers know when service providers will arrive. The MINI fits easily into work bags or pockets. Tools and equipment : place in tool boxes, or attach to workouts or rental equipment. Receive alerts if your valuable assets move after hours or out of designated locations. Valuables : toss it in instrument cases, camera bags, sports equipment… anything you’ve invested time and money in can be protected. Geofence alerts let you know when vehicles, equipment, valuables, or people arrive or leave designated locations. Route replay lets you review past events and retrace steps. Pull address reports and Google map street views for accurate and reliable data about where workers or vehicles have been. Don’t forget to activate your device! Easy to follow instructions are included. Top-rated customer support and an online help center can answer any questions.

MOST VERSATILE GPS OPTION: Track vehicles one day, kids or pets the next. With our rechargeable battery-powered GPS tracker, you have the flexibility to track anything and everything.

FITS ANYWHERE: Compact, rechargeable GPS tracking device fits in small places (backpacks, belt, purse, animal collars, etc. )

AFFORDABLE PEACE OF MIND: $22. 99/month Nationwide cellular coverage. Tracker reports locations every 60 seconds. This unit has One month service included. Not Reliant on Bluetooth.

SERVICE YOU CAN TRUST: No activation or cancellation fees. Top-rated customer service.