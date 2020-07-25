Lintelek Smart Watch with 1.3″ LCD Full Touch Screen, Large Screen Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor, Pedometer, Sleep Tracker, Waterproof Activity Tracker for Men, Women and Gift (Black)



Price: $35.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 14:39:28 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Heart Rate Monitor Watch

Accurately track your heart rate all day and you can check the data in the VeryFitPro app to help you know heart rate status and make adjustment to your lifestyle and workout.

Sleep Monitor Watch

Automatically detect and track your sleep all day and provide you with deep sleep,light sleep and wake up time.You can also set up to vibration alarm clocks to wake you up or remind you of other important things.

All Day Activity Tracker Watch

Start a good day with you, keep recording your workout data, including the average heart rate, the calorie consumed, and target setting, helping you to know yourself better.

Music Control

Tap the watch to play or pause music and switch songs without having to remove your phone from your pocket.

Adjust Brightness

The screen is clearly visible both during the day and at night, and the full touch screen design makes it easier and faster to adjust the brightness.

Sedentary Reminder

Counts steps, calories and distance throughout the day, and the vibration alert motivates you to move when you have been sitting too long.

Heart Rate Monitor

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Step Counter

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Call&Message Reminder

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Sleep Monitor

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Calorie Counter

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Alarm Alert

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Waterproof Level

IP68 Waterproof

IP67 Waterproof

IP68 Waterproof

IP67 Waterproof

IP67 Waterproof

IP67 Waterproof

Support APP

Veryfitpro

Veryfitpro

Veryfitpro

Veryfitpro

Veryfitpro

Veryfitpro

Battery Life

7-10 Days

7-10 Days

7-10 Days

5-7 Days

5-7 Days

5-7 Days

Heart Rate and Sleep Monitor: Automatically track real-time heart rate and your sleep duration and consistency. With built-in advanced Nordic nRF52840 chip (minimum size, lowest power consumption, highest integration), monitored data is more accurate.

Better Visual Experience: Full-screen touch, 1.3-inch LCD display, 2.5D high-hardness glass screen cover, precision lamination process bring a better display. Nano TPU strap, anti-sweat matte finish, ergonomic convex design and soft strap for a comfortable fit.

Multi-function Smart Watch: Accurately record all-day activities, such as steps, distance, burning calories, walking mileage, activity minutes, sleep status, etc. The watch has 8 built-in sports modes (walking, running, hiking, cycling, treadmill, Fitness, hiking, spinning, yoga).

Fast and Convenient Charging: Innovative magnetic charging (with USB charging cable + charging pin), you can switch to charging mode in 1 second, 210mAh large battery only needs 2.5 hours to charge for more than 10 days. Standby time is 30 days.

More Functions: User-friendly features make it your life assistant. Message&call reminder, music control, breathing training, stopwatch, alarm clock, multi-dial setting, two-way anti-lost. Compatible with iOS 8.0, Android 4.4 and above.