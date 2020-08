Price: $183.85

Add style and function to your office with the talia office chair. The soft, plush frame features a button tufted back and is upholstered in a light Gray Dot fabric. A washed wood base has metal casters for ease of mobility. Perfect for a home work space or the office.

Gray wash wood base

Gray and white Dot 75% polyester, 25% cotton upholstery

Metal castors

Seat Height: 20″-24″

Gas lift, mechanism, and castors with BIFMA standard