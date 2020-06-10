Linksys Velop MX5300 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router Launched in India

Velop MX5300 mesh router has been launched in India by Linksys. This is a brand new Wi-Fi 6 mesh router in India, also referred to as the MX5. The new mannequin is alleged to be the primary tri-band 801.11ax Wi-Fi router from Linksys and is appropriate with different Velop mesh fashions too. With Wi-Fi 6, the Velop MX5300 guarantees as much as 4x sooner speeds and cargo dealing with capability. The router is priced in India at Rs. 49,999, nonetheless Linksys is providing it at a promotional value of Rs. 34,999 on Amazon India proper now.

The Linksys Velop MX5300 is predicated on the orthogonal frequency-division a number of entry (OFDMA) expertise, which guarantees low latency even in high-density environments. It has a protection space of three,000 sq. ft by itself or it may be clubbed with different Linksys mesh programs such because the Velop Tri-Band or Velop Dual Band, to extend the vary.

The router consists of three radios — a single 2.4GHz and two 5GHz bands — for a greater stability of a number of gadgets. It additionally consists of 13 inside antennas for wider protection. There’s MU-MIMO expertise which permits simultaneous uploads and downloads. It’s additionally stated to have BSS expertise, which guarantees lesser interference from close by networks.

The Velop MX5300 includes a whole of 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, which embrace a single WAN port and 4 LAN ports. There’s a single USB port too. It additionally has Bluetooth 4.1 and helps beamforming with the two.4GHz and 5GHz bands. The router measures 110x110x244mm in dimensions and weighs 1.59kg. The setup could be performed by means of a devoted app on Android and iOS.

“Whether it is being connected seamlessly for those endless virtual meetings or enjoying streaming content, playing online games or attending webinars, the Linksys MX5300, ensures that there is no compromise on connectivity with multiple devices working together flawlessly” stated Kartik Bakshi, Country Manager, Linksys India.

OnePlus eight vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best ‘Value Flagship’ Phone in India? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll subscribe to by way of Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.