Linksys RE9000 AC3000 Max-Stream Tri-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender, Black (Renewed)

Eliminate Wi Fi dead zones and boost range with the Max Stream Tri Band AC3000 Wi Fi Range Extender (RE9000). With its simple setup you can stream 4K/HD content, game online, and roam freely almost instantly, even in hard to reach spots like the garage or backyard. Using Tri Band Technology, an added 5GHz Wi Fi band provides dedicated backhaul for communication between the router and range extender, giving you full strength Wi Fi without degradation. You’ll also get speeds up to 3X faster than Dual Band range extenders*. Pair a Max Stream router with the RE9000 for seamless roaming so your device is automatically connected to the strongest signal. Band steering also automatically steers devices to the fastest and least congested Wi Fi band.

This Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus a 90-day warranty.

Tri Band speeds up to AC3000. A second 5GHz W Fi band delivers 3X faster speeds than Dual Band Range Extenders for full strength Wi Fi without degradation

Works with all Wi Fi Routers and Multi User MIMO Routers. Eliminates Wi Fi dead zones throughout a home including, a patio, garage and additional floors

Pair a Max Stream router and range extender to enable Seamless Roaming for a single Wi Fi network. Devices will now auto connect to the strongest Wi Fi signal