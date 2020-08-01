Linksys RE6500 AC1200 MAX Wi-Fi Gigabit Range Extender / Repeater



Extend the range of your Wireless-AC signal and eliminate dead spots using the Linksys AC1200 MAX Wi-Fi Range Extender (RE6500). Bring wireless Internet connectivity to the far reaches of your home with the extender’s range of up to 10,000 square feet. Wireless-AC technology and dual bands allow you to stream HD-quality movies and games without interference. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports enable wired connections, while an audio jack lets you connect speakers for streaming music. Setup is simple with no installation CD required.2.4GHz & 5GHz dual bandsEliminates dead spots & extends the existing Wireless AC coverageWorks with WiFi router or GatewaySystem Requirements : Microsoft Windows XP SP3, Windows Vista SP1 or later, Windows 7, or Windows 8 operating system or the Mac OS X Leopard 10.5.8 or later, Snow Leopard 10.6.1 or later, Lion 10.7 or later, or Mountain Lion 10.8 or later operating systemSimultaneous Dual band WiFi, Next generation wireless AC.Operating temperature: 32 to 104 F (0 to 40 C)Wireless AC technology is compatible with all a/b/g/n devices. Works with any router or gateway including routers supplied by service providerUp to 4.3X faster than wireless N technology featuring simultaneous dual band speeds up to N300 Mbps (2.4 GHz) + AC867 Mbps (5 GHz) to reduce traffic and maximize data