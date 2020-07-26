Linksys RE4000W N600 PRO Wi-Fi Range Extender (RE4000W) – (Renewed)



Price: $19.95

(as of Jul 26,2020 22:15:26 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Extend the range of your home Wi-Fi signal and eliminate dead spots using the Linksys N600 PRO Wi-Fi Range Extender (RE4000W). This device offers flexible placement and can be plugged into a standard wall outlet to bring wireless connectivity to the far reaches of your home, with a range of up to 7,500 square feet. Dual bands allow you to stream movies and games without interference. Two Ethernet ports enable wired connections.

Universally Compatible with Internet Routers

The RE4000W is compatible with virtually any Wi-Fi router or gateway. Simply connect it to your current wireless network to enjoy Internet access on all your devices, from anywhere in your home.

Eliminate Dead Spots and Increase Wi-Fi Range up to 7,500 Square Feet

With the Linksys N600 PRO Wi-Fi Range Extender (RE4000W), you can easily expand the range of your existing wireless router. Simply plug the device into a standard wall outlet where you need Internet connectivity–say, an upstairs bedroom or office or another remote area of your home. The RE4000W repeats the signal from the router and redistributes it to reduce wireless dead spots.

Dual Wireless Bands for Fast Speeds

Featuring dual wireless bands of 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, the RE4000W can deliver data transfer speeds of up to N300 Mbps + N300 Mbps for seamless streaming without interruptions. Crossband technology allows your Wi-Fi signal to receive information on one band and transmit on another, creating a stronger, more consistent signal throughout your home.

New Innovative Crossband Technology

With Crossband technology, the dual wireless bands can now receive information on one band and transmit on the other, reducing dropped data packets and delivering a stronger, consistent signal throughout your home.



Two Ethernet Ports for Wired Connections

In addition to wireless connectivity, the RE4000W features two Fast Ethernet ports, allowing you to establish secure wired connections to desktop or laptop

computers or virtually any other Internet-enabled device.

Quick and Easy Installation Setup

Connect the power cable. Plug in the range extender midway between your router and the area without Wi-Fi. Wait for a solid light on the cover of the range extender. Then, on a computer, phone, or tablet, connect to the Wi-Fi network “Linksys Extender Setup.” Set up using the web browser (follow steps in Quick Installation Guide)



System Requirements

This product requires a wireless router or access point as well as a Wi-Fi-enabled computer that has an Ethernet port and that runs the Microsoft Windows XP SP3, Windows Vista SP1 or later, Windows 7, or Windows 8 operating system or the Mac OS X Leopard 10.5.8 or later, Snow Leopard 10.6.1 or later, Lion 10.7 or later, or Mountain Lion 10.8 or later operating system.

What’s in the Box

Linksys N600 PRO Wi-Fi Range Extender (RE4000W), power cord, power connector cover, Ethernet cable, and quick installation guide.



This Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus a 90-day warranty.