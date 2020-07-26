Linksys EA6350 Wi-Fi Wireless Dual-Band+ Router with Gigabit & USB Ports – (Renewed)



Featuring wireless-AC technology, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, and USB 3.0, the Linksys AC1200+ Smart Wi-Fi Gigabit Router is made for the well-connected home. It allows you to stream videos, play online games, and surf simultaneously on multiple devices. Dual bands and two external antennas provide an exceptionally strong, reliable wireless signal without dead spots. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports provide extremely fast connectivity to wired devices, while a USB 3.0 port lets you transfer huge files without the wait. Designed to deliver optimal wired and wireless connectivity, the AC1200+ lets you enjoy fast Internet speeds on multiple devices simultaneously, thanks to next generation wireless-AC technology and four Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connections. Wireless-AC delivers speeds up to 2.8 times faster than wireless-N, making this router well suited for homes with multiple devices. Plus, use the high-performance USB 3.0 port to attach a storage device and quickly transfer large files or share devices across your Wi-Fi network. Dual wireless bands of 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz deliver speeds up to N300 Mbps + AC867 Mbps, enabling data traffic to flow quickly and with minimal buffering. You can enjoy gaming, media streaming, and other Internet activities simultaneously without interruptions or interference. The router's antennas are adjustable for optimal positioning. Another important feature of the AC1200+ router is Beamforming, an innovative technology that strengthens communication between your connected devices and the router. Beamforming enables the router to identify and connect directly with other devices, rather than simply sending out wireless signals in a general direction. This results in faster network speeds, better wireless range, reduced interference from other devices, and stronger Wi-Fi connections.

USB 3.0 port: USB 3.0 and Gigabit Ethernet ports ensure ultimate media streaming and fast data transfer of photos, video, data files or connecting devices across your network. USB 3.0 is 10 times faster than USB 2.0.

Smart Wi-Fi allows users to prioritize devices or websites, gain parental control over inappropriate content, monitor network activity, turn Wi-Fi access on or off, and create select password-protected guest networks.

Smart Wi-Fi apps: A growing suite of apps offers improved opportunities to control one’s home network

Four 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet Ports