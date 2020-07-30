Linklike Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, Upgraded Quad Drivers Wireless Earbuds, 16 Hours Playtime, HiFi Sound, IPX7 Waterproof, Noise Isolating, Lightweight Earphones with Mic for Workout, Sports, Gym



Why Choose Linklike?



Exclusive Quad Driver Technology

It provides better low-frequency performance, clear vocals, and Hi-Res high-frequency up to 40Khz for this wireless earphones.

Advanced Bluetooth 5.0

The latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology ensures an intelligent and stable connection within 33 ft transmission range.

Ergonomic Design

Designed by the shape of ears, and with 3 pairs of ear tips and one foam ear tip, give you different sizes to choose.

Why choose Linklike Fly 9 Bluetooth headphones?

1) High Performance on Sound

Adopted exclusive quad driver technology, with SBC Bluetooth profiles to tune AAC, significant noise isolation, providing better low-frequency performance, clear vocals, and Hi-Res high-frequency up to 40Khz for this wireless earphones. Enjoy uncompromising powerful Audio and to give you the music you love for work, travel, and Relaxation.

2) Up to 16 Hours Continuous Playback

The wireless headphones adopts latest low-power consumption chipset and two high-capacity rechargeable batteries. One single charge lasts up to 16 hours of playback from to ensure you have music when you need it.

3) Bluetooth 5.0 Technology

Our bluetooth earbuds adopted latest generation chipset and Bluetooth 5.0 technology, compared to Bluetooth 4.1, the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology features faster & stable signal transmission, clearer sound quality and lower power consumption.

4) One of The Best Choices for Gift

Linklike Fly 9 headphones premium retail package is made of environmental material. It’s one of the best gift choices to your parents, kids, friends, classmates, workmates and business partners.

Package Includes:

1 x Linklike wireless earphones

1 x Micro USB Charging Cable

6 x Ear Buds (two are equipped on the headphones)

2 x Foam Eartips

1 x User Manual

Note:

1. Strongly not recommend to wear this earphones when swimming or taking a shower, or it’ll stopped working.

2. Not recommend to use it for side sleeper.

3. Please update Bluetooth version to latest for your Windows laptop or computer if meet connecting issue.

4. Not compatible with Bluetooth TV, such as Firesticks, Apple TV, Samsung TV etc.

5. Not compatible with MacBook, iMac with Mac OS system because of different agreements.

6. These earphones are specially designed for phones. Button control and microphone features may not work on certain PCs and tablets.

Model

Fly 9

Elite 10

Fly 10

Elite 12

Design

Ergonomic In-Ear

Ergonomic In-Ear

Ergonomic In-Ear

Ergonomic Half In-Ear

Sound

Dual 6mm Drivers(Crystal-Clear Sound)

Dual 6mm Drivers(Crystal-Clear Sound)

Dual 6mm Drivers(Crystal-Clear Sound)

12.4mm Drivers(Sound with Deep Bass)

Bluetooth Version

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

Playtime(Varies according to volume level & audio content)

Up to 16 Hours (at 50% Volume)

Up to 24 Hours (at 50% Volume)

Up to 16 Hours (at 50% Volume)

Up to 24 Hours (at 50% Volume)

Supported Bluetooth Codec

AAC, SBC

AAC, SBC, Aptx

AAC, SBC, aptX

AAC, SBC

Noise Cancelling Mic

CVC 8.0

CVC 8.0

CVC 8.0

CVC 8.0

Special Features

Quad Drivers Technology, Lightweight Design, Magnetic Connection, Noise Isolation

All Day Wearing with Comfort, Touch Control, Voice Assistant, Long Playtime, HD Voice Call

Quad Drivers Technology, Lightweight Design, Magnetic Connection, Noise Isolation

All Day Wearing with Comfort, Touch Control, Voice Assistant, Long Playtime, HD Voice Call

【Up to 16 Hours Battery Life】The wireless headphones adopts latest low-power consumption chipset and two high-capacity rechargeable batteries. One single charge lasts up to 16 hours of playback from to ensure you have music when you need it.

【IPX7 Waterproof & Magnetic Design】Thorough Nano coating protects the Bluetooth earphones from sweat and light rain when exercising outdoors. When not in use, the two earphones will keep it together via the built-in magnets.

【Crisp Voice Calls】Built-in latest Bluetooth 5.0 and MEMS microphone with CVC 8. 0 noise cancellation technology ensures stable transmission and takes clear hands free calls on the go via the wireless earbuds.

【Comfortable and Stable】Lightweight and ergonomic design of the Bluetooth headsets wireless, customizable accessories with large, medium, small size of eartips and one soft foam tip for a personalized wearing experience. Contact us if you have any questions when using. Link to contact: https://www.amazon.com/hz/help/contact/?marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER&sellerID=A37WW6B9H41IDK&_encoding=UTF8&ref_=v_sp_contact_seller&