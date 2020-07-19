Linkin Park sends cease and desist to Trump campaign for using their music

This isn’t the first time a music artist has told the Trump campaign perhaps not to use their music. Earlier this month, musician Neil Young stated he was ‘NOT ok’ with Trump playing his music through the White House’s Mount Rushmore event celebrating Independence Day. Last month, The Rolling Stones threatening legal action against Trump’s campaign for using their music at his campaign rallies. Per week before that, the family of the late Tom Petty filed a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign after one of the musician’s songs was played at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The video featuring Linkin Park’s music was originally uploaded to Twitter by White House social media director Dan Scavino on Friday. After Trump retweeted it, Twitter disabled the video.
“This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner,” reads the message shown over the video on Twitter.