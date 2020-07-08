LinkedIn will let you upload audio clips to tell people how to pronounce your name

LinkedIn has added a new feature to its user profiles: the possibility to record 10-second audio clips to let the others know how to pronounce your name.

The recordings can just only be added via LinkedIn’s mobile apps on Android and iOS, but playback is accessible on both mobile and desktop. To put in a recording, simply head to your profile on a mobile app, click View Profile, then Edit, and “Record name pronunciation.” Step by step instructions are available here.

“Everyone makes mistakes when pronouncing other people’s names”

The feature is really a simple one (Facebook has offered a similar option with digital pronunciations for years) but excessively welcome on a networking site like LinkedIn. It’s designed to minimize awkward or unprofessional mistakes when speaking to contacts for the first time: something that’s a lot more important once the pandemic has meant that face-to-face meetings are limited.

“Everyone, including myself, makes mistakes when pronouncing other people’s names,” Joseph Akoni, a product manager at LinkedIn who helped develop the feature, told The Wall Street Journal. “I’ve encountered this personally with my Nigerian middle name — there’s a 99% chance someone won’t pronounce it correctly on the first try.”

People have reported seeing tests of the feature for a while now, but LinkedIn said in a blog post this week it’s now rolling out the option to all of its 690 million users this month.

One question invited by the feature, though, is whether people will misuse the ability to place a 10-second audio recording of these choice on the profile. After all, LinkedIn is home to some very, shall we say, zealous business types always willing and able to extoll their very own virtues. Let’s hope pronunciation guides don’t turn into 10-second CVs.