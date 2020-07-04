‘Link between Haftar’s forces and Wagner group undermines Libya sovereignty’ – Middle East Monitor

The US State Department expressed on Thursday its alarm at the link between the forces of Major General Khalifa Haftar and the Russian Wagner group, stressing this contradicts US and Libyan interests and undermines Libya’s sovereignty.

The Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on its website that: “Militias that try to spoil the political process or engage in actions that threaten the stability of Libya should not be tolerated.”

On Wednesday, the US government met with representatives of Haftar’s forces to carry discussions on the demobilisation of the militia, based on the statement.

The US side stressed that the link between Haftar’s forces and the Russian Wagner group, combined with continued closure of the oil fields, are despite US and Libyan interests, and could increase the threat of conflict which could harm the oil infrastructure.

The statement underlined Washington’s rejection of foreign interventions in Libya, and discussed the need for an immediate ceasefire, and a return to UN-facilitated security and political negotiations.

According to the US State Department, the meeting came in line with the policy of neutrality pursued by the US in Libya, after Washington discussed the militia file with the Government of National Accord (GNA) representatives a week ago.

On 7 June, the UN called on the Libyan parties to: “Initiate the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission talks in order to reach a permanent ceasefire agreement.”

The pressure and moves to come back to negotiations have been increasing, amid the Libyan army’s recent achievement of numerous victories in the western regions, as it has liberated cities occupied by Haftar’s militia, and is preparing to liberate the city of Sirte (450 kilometres east of the main city of Tripoli).

The Libyan Foreign Ministry confirmed in June that the government continues to clear the country of the Wagner mercenaries, which may have become a “threat” to regional and international, and not merely to Libyan security.

