Link AKC Plus Brown Classic GPS Smart Tracker for Dogs



Price: $29.83

(as of Jul 30,2020 05:26:48 UTC – Details)



The link Plus smart tracker is a sophisticated GPS unit designed for dog comfort, fit and fashion. It lets you track a lost dog with GPS, monitor activity, health & wellness, log vet Records, receive ambient temperature alerts, and much more. The Link AKC app to be used with the link Plus smart collar helps you take a more informed and active role in managing your dog’s well-being and to feel connected to your dog when you’re apart from each other. Included with each link Plus smart tracker purchase is a link Plus tracking unit, universally compatible collar carrier and a sleekly-designed link Plus base station and charging cord. The base station is used to charge the tracking unit and also features a USB port to make it convenient to charge both your dog’s tracking unit as well as your cell phone simultaneously. Link Plus service plan is required in order to activate the tracking unit and have full feature functionality of the Link AKC app (available for download on iOS and Android). to learn more about our patent-pending technology that powers the link Plus smart collar, Please visit our www. Linpac. Com website. Customer service 1 (888) 300-6608. Service plans range from $6. 99-$9. 99 monthly. What’s new: The link Plus includes brand new software and firmware updates that take the classic Link AKC features to all new heights! Better performance than ever before, better battery life, and regular firmware updates to ensure the best possible experience. We also have a new app and website to support the use of the Link Plus product.

Service plan: link Plus is like a smart phone for your dog & requires service plan connectivity to allow data to be transmitted. The service plan ranges between $6. 95 – $9. 95 per month. Includes an extended, a Satisfaction, and access to the pet Poison Helpline, a 24/7 animal Poison control center.

Activity monitoring and sound training: activity goals are customized by arc to your dog’s age, breed, and size to allow for accurate daily activity monitoring. Remote turn-on sound to help with training

Location tracking nationwide in USA, Canada, and Mexico: know your dog’s location with fast and accurate GPS tracking enabled by the AT&T cellular network (service plan required). Be alerted if your dog leaves designated safe zones

What’s new: New software and firmware updates bring link Plus’s performance to all new levels. Better battery life than ever before and more accurate tracking.

Recommended: for dogs larger than 15 pounds.

Collar compatibility: link Plus is compatible with any standard collar between ¾” to 1” in width.