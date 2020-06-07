Linguine with lemon, basil, pecorino and mascarpone recipe

The recipe is just a shameless plagiarism of Nigella’s infamous Lemon Linguine. I added mascarpone, because we’d some that needed using. You can, of course, just use cream, and omit the basil.

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes

SERVES

Two, generously

INGREDIENTS

2 egg yolks

100ml double cream

2 tablespoon(s) mascarpone

2 tbsp grated pecorino

Zest of 1 lemon and juice of ½

40g butter, cubed

250g linguine

4 basil leaves, torn

Sea salt, to taste

METHOD

Bring a sizable pan of well-salted water to the boil. Meanwhile, mix the yolks, cream, mascarpone, pecorino and lemon in a mixing bowl, whisking well to remove any lumps. Add the butter and place the bowl over your pan of boiling pasta, to gently warm the sauce, or in a nearby warm place. When perfectly al dente, drain the pasta, reserving a small amount of the cooking water in the event (though I rarely require it here). Throw the sauce to the pan with the drained pasta and stir vigorously, tossing the linguine well until every strand is coated and saucy. If things look too runny, put the pan over a very low heat and continue stirring and cooking for a minute or two longer. Add the torn basil leaves, check always the seasoning, stir quickly and serve.

Recipe from Bitter Honey by Letitia Clark (Hardie Grant, £26, for sale in hardback & eBook). Download a copy for £15.60 from books.telegraph.co.uk.