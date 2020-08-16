Lineker explains shocking Sterling miss in Man City defeat

The English opponent in some way stopped working to transform when it looked simpler to score than miss at a vital time for his side

Raheem Sterling will have a hard time to sleep after his huge miss versus Lyon in the Champions League quarter-final, according to Gary Lineker.

Usually so trustworthy in front of objective for Manchester City, Sterling blazed a remarkable open-goal opportunity over the Lyon bar when the French side were 2-1 ahead.

An equaliser then might have seen the video game swing City’s method, however rather Lyon put forward and scored another versus Pep Guardiola’s group, covering up a shock 3-1 win.

Former England striker Lineker, now a speaker with BT Sport, stated Sterling got his method incorrect and tried to use excessive power to the cross from Gabriel Jesus.

“He looked like he was in the perfect position to hit it, but he’s not going to sleep very well tonight, Raheem Sterling,” Lineker stated.

” I inform you why he’s missed it: due to the fact that he’s attempted to strike it too hard.

“When you’re in that position where you understand you have actually got an open objective, the only method you can miss it is putting your foot through it, and if there is a minor bobble there is a possibility it’ll discuss the bar.

“It’s practically like he’s attempting to strike it with a bit of force and there’s clearly been a bit of lift of the ball, a little …