Line of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston reunite for lockdown comedy short

Line of Duty stars have actually rejoined over a video clip phone call for a comedy short to increase recognition of the charity public auction Ask ForMasks

Showrunner Jed Mercurio shared the clip of the 3 major stars– Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar– in their corresponding duties of Detective Inspector Kate Fleming, Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott and Superintendent Ted Hastings.

The video clip starts with Kate enjoying the brand-new BBC psychological thriller The Nest which Compston starred in.





Steve after that visit from his swimming pool in Vegas– where Compston actually lives– where he’s drifting on a lido in a waistcoat.

Seeing Steve’s extravagant house, Ted asks: “I hope that virtual background isn’t costing me an arm and a leg, son!”

“No, it’s fine. What’s happening?” Steve asks, tossing a red mug of alcohol off cam.

“That’s the problem – nothing’s going on!” states Ted– a referral to just how the 6th period was postponed amidst the coronavirus episode.

“That’s why I thought I better check on my best team and see how the investigation against DCI Jo Davidson played by Kelly Macdonald,” he includes, a nod to the most up to date celebrity to sign up with the program’s 6th collection.

“She’s inside”, statesKate “Well great! Bring on series seven!” Ted responds.

Later on in the video clip, Line of Duty stars are signed up with by DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) of fellow police officer program Unforgotten, DCI Gene Hunt (Philip Glenister) of Life On Mars and Ashes To Ashes and DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) of Midsomer Murders.





After aiming taking turns implicating each various other of being a “bent copper”, the 6 stars attract visitors to assistance Ask For Masks.

The charity public auction will certainly increase funds to get face masks for the NHS amidst the coronavirus pandemic.