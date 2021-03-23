Lindsey Vonn Jams From the Piano with Hugh Jackman because they Sing Together in Utah

The Olympic gold medalist has been hitting the slopes with Jackman and a multi-talented professional violinist

Lindsey Vonn has found a new ski buddy!

The Olympic gold medalist, 36, recently enjoyed a jam session with Hugh Jackman throughout a break from hitting the slopes together in Park City, Utah.

On Monday, Vonn shared a video tutorial of herself and the two-time Tony Award victor, 52, singing the 2016 Justin Timberlake earworm “Can’t Stop the sensation!” from Trolls, assisted by professional violinist Give Gardner.

“You didn’t know I could tickle the ivories did you… global head to coming soon,” she composed in the caption, before getting in touch with out Jackman’s frenemy Ryan Reynolds. “@vancityreynolds where you at?! Need some @aviationgin.”

Vonn has been reaching the powder with Jackman, who thanked her for a few professional advice on Instagram, writing, “When world-renowned Olympic silver medalist and throughout awesome person @lindseyvonn says to ‘tuck’ … you ‘tuck’.”

Within the accompanying photographs and videos, placed the other day, Vonn and the Australian actor raced one another downhill and hung with Gardner as he skied sans-poles while playing his violin.

Earlier last week, Vonn shared a selfie with Jackman, writing, “This week was Huuuuuge snow skiing with Hugh. The best showman is also a great skier… who recognized!”

Vonn’s been keeping busy this season after announcing her split from fiancé PK Subban, 31, back December. THE BRAND NEW Jersey Devils hockey player and Vonn had gotten engaged in August 2019.

She revealed the breakup on Instagram, writing, “Within the last 3 years PK and I’ve had some incredible times alongside one another. He is a kind, good man, and someone I esteem a good deal.”

“However, after much concern we have decided to move forward separately,” she continued at that time. “We will always remain friends and love the other person immensely. We ask that you please esteem our privacy during this time period.”