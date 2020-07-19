Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid and other ‘Parent Trap’ stars to reunite for film’s 22nd anniversary

For the first time since “The Parent Trap” was released in 1998, the cast and crew of the iconic film are reuniting to share all there is to know about the movie, from their favorite lines to the most memorable moments on set.

“Parent Trap” stars Lohan as both Annie James and Hallie Parker, twins who were separated at birth and raised individually by one of their biological parents, played by Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson. The girls are strangers until they meet at camp, where they decide to swap places in hopes they can get their divorced parents back together.