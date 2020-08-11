Lindelof not happy with Man Utd performance against Copenhagen but is confident of Europa League glory

The Red Devils reserved their location in the semi-final after a cagey 1-0 win on Monday night and the Swede had a hard time to describe their careless performance

Victor Lindelof was vital of Manchester United’s performance against Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-final but is confident they have what it requires to win the competition.

The Swede came off the bench in the 2nd half of United’s nervy 1-0 win in Cologne on Monday night, with Bruno Fernandes charge in additional time showing to be the distinction.

And Lindelof understands the Red Devils will need to enhance if they are to reach the last of the competitors, with Wolves or Sevilla next up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the semi-final.

“I think we could have done a lot of things better but when we had the ball they made it difficult for us,” Lindelof stated after the video game.

“Sometimes they pushed high and when they didn’t they dropped deep and safeguarded compact as a system. It was tough to produce opportunities there but I believe we must have scored a couple of more objectives. It is really tough to state simply why[United struggled] It takes place in some cases in football.

“Of course it’s been a long season but we played a quarter-final in a European Cup so I believe everybody needed to be all set for that. Like I stated, it takes place in some cases in football that you do not carry out at …