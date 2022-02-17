Famous supermodel Linda Evangelista recently revealed how a botched cosmetic procedure drastically altered her life. The 56-year-old fashionista informed People in a profile that was published on Wednesday that she had developed a rare complication after going through CoolSculpting treatments- which she had gone through from August 2015 to February 2016.

Evangelista went on to inform the magazine that the procedures left her with quite a few hard, large lumps throughout her body- which then led to her losing her identity. Over the last five years, she had been living in fear of meeting someone that she knew.

Linda Evangelista Is Done Shying Away From Botched Plastic Surgery

But Linda Evangelista is done hiding anymore. The supermodel, who was once the most sought-after model in the 1990s, stated that she wasn’t going to hide anymore. Fans of the modeling industry would remember her for her infamous quote where she wouldn’t get out from her bed if she wasn’t paid more than $10,000 a day. Currently, the former supermodel’s goal is to shed herself of some of the shame and help other people who find themselves in the same situation as her.

CoolSculpting, the noninvasive procedure that Linda Evangelista underwent, was cleared by the FDA in 2010 and has ideally been seen as an alternative to liposuction. It is mostly used in criolipolisis- which is the procedure of utilizing cold temperature in order to break down most of the fat cells- that would further eliminate 25% of the unwanted, subcutaneous fat in a targeted area without exercise or diet.

In 2016, Linda Evangelista was diagnosed with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia- which interestingly occurs in less than 1% of the total patients that are subjected to CoolSculpting. The model from Canada went on to share most of the photos of the protrusions that she had developed on her legs and under one of her arms.