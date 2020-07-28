Lincoln Project co-founder met with Trump for campaign role in 2016

But the Republican operative– best understood for his deal with John McCain’s stopped working governmental quote prior to turning into one of the faces of the “Never Trump” motion– stopped working to get the gig due to the fact that Trump believed he was a “total idiot,” among the sources stated.

RICK WILSON, THE LINCOLN PROJECT REPRESENTED AS ‘GRIFTERS’ DURING INTERVIEW ON COLBERT ANIMATED NEWS PROGRAM

Ten days after Schmidt’s March 2016 conference at Trump Tower, the campaign worked with Paul Manafort as chairman and ultimately promoted him to campaign supervisor.

In an interview with PRWeek 2 years later on, the Jersey- born political strategist and PR executive nonchalantly stated the conference with Trump as a possibility to “see what he was about” and compared it to being provided the chance to see a UFO in Central Park.

But sources familiar with the conference stated Schmidt invested the whole encounter providing what he believed the outsider prospect required to do to win the election and was apparently gunning for the campaign chief role, which Corey Lewandowski was fired from 3 months later on.

One source stated Schmidt, 49, believed the president was “the best candidate he had ever seen” and stated how the campaign and the operative exchanged e-mails for months ahead of time.

But things rapidly soured when Trump idea Schmidt’s concepts were bad and the Big Apple realty magnate left the conference with a sensation that Schmidt was “very untrustworthy” and a “total idiot,” the expert stated.

“The president was very turned off by the fact that Schmidt had turned on McCain, his former boss, for the money,” the source declared, describing Schmidt’s choice to dish dirt on the 2008 campaign he assisted guide to doom in a prolonged interview for outrageous campaign book “Game Change,” which ultimately ended up being a film.

Schmidt did not instantly return demands for remark.

Fast forward to today and Schmidt and his Lincoln Project buddies are a few of the most vociferous challengers of Trump– a rewarding gig for a group of individuals whose eyebrow-raising legal troubles have actually triggered concerns about intention and were documented by The Post recently.

In a buzzworthy New York Times op-ed last December, the band of conservatives painted themselves as worthy crusaders versus a “bogus prophet,” and their splashy advertisements intentionally developed to bait the president have actually raked in $20 million in fundraising money.

Perhaps nobody in the group has actually been more crucial of the president than Schmidt who has actually explained Trump as a “con man,” “idiot,” “imbecile,” “rancid and wretched fool,” “lethally stupid,” “grotesque,” and a “racist disgrace.”

But it wasn’t constantly in this manner.

In a November 2015 interview on “Morning Joe,” Schmidt, a veteran MSNBC factor, asked prospect Trump about his position on Syria when Trump excitedly thanked Schmidt for being encouraging of his upstart campaign.

“Steve, thank you for saying such nice things about me over the last number of months. You were there a long time before most so I appreciate it,” Trump stated.

And in March 2016, while the facility GOP was in the throes of a motion to stop Trump at all expenses as the field narrowed to him and Ted Cruz, Schmidt offered a prescient analysis of how the truth star was broadening the base of the Republican Party and attracting disaffected citizens.

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The day prior to he went to Trump Tower for the deceptive task interview, Schmidt likewise slammed the “Never Trump” motion he now assists lead.

“Most of the people talking about the ‘Stop Trump movement’ out of Washington DC and the consultant class couldn’t organize a three-car motorcade,” Schmidt sneered on “Morning Joe.”

Trump and Schmidt have actually never ever discussed the Trump Tower conference however in a series of tweets this May, the president railed versus the Lincoln Project developers, explaining them as “loser types” whom he would never ever work with.

“I didn’t use any of them,” Trump wrote, “because they didn’t know how to win.”