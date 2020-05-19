Lincoln man travels more than 1,000 miles to donate stem cells | Local

You have actually lacked totally free write-ups. You can sustain our newsroom by signing up with at our cheapest price! ×. Thanks for being a customer. Sorry, your registration does not include this web content. Please phone call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your registration.

While numerous pupils were concentrated on last tests, Chaz Maschman of Lincoln, was taking a trip more than 1,600 miles to assist in saving a life.

Maschman, a computer system design significant at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, signed up to end up being a bone marrow and also stem cell contributor after discovering a Reddit article inSeptember The article pointed out Gift of Life Marrow Registry, a not-for-profit that assists in bone marrow and also blood stem cell transplants.

“Originally I saw someone on Reddit mention it, and I thought I might as well add my name in case they need my stem cells, and they ended up needing them,” Maschman stated.

He stated the procedure went rapidly. He purchased a set online from Gift of Life to send out in cheek swabs, and also within a month of sending them, he got on his means to Boca Raton, Florida, to the Gift of Life collection facility.

Maschman, that was not paid yet had his trip and also resort spent for, stated he was stunned he wound up being a suit for somebody so rapidly.

“I read the text, and I was like, ‘Wow,’ because it was statistically unlikely I’d be someone’s match,” he stated. “Then I told my mom we needed to figure out how we’re getting to Florida.”