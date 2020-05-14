Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bob Iger announce ‘Hamilton’ is coming to Disney+ in July

The Broadway hit “Hamilton” is coming quickly to a TV display close to you.

The filmed model of the unique Broadway manufacturing of “Hamilton” — originally scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 15 — will now premiere on Disney+ on Friday, July 3.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the present’s creator, and Bob Iger, government chairman of The Walt Disney Company, made the shock announcement Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”

“I can’t think of another work of art in the last decade that’s had the cultural impact of ‘Hamilton,'” mentioned Iger. “I just think it’s brilliant and in these times to tell the story of people uniting together against forces of diversity I think is quite relevant and actually quite important.”

“We like to tell great stories and I can’t think of a better one to bring forward,” he mentioned.

The “Hamilton” efficiency that may air on Disney+ was filmed over three days in July 2016 with the unique solid, in accordance to Miranda.



PHOTO: The filmed model of the unique Broadway manufacturing of 'Hamilton' will premiere on Disney+ on July 3, 2020. (Disney)

“I can’t say enough about what an incredible job our director Tommy Kail has done with the movie,” he mentioned. “He’s basically given everyone at home the best seat in the house. It’s a thrilling experience.”

“He really threads the needle between these cinematic close ups and widening out and seeing the show from the center aisle of the Richard Rodgers Theatre,” Miranda added. “I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

The authentic Broadway solid showing in the movie embrace Miranda as Alexander Hamilton in addition to fellow “Hamilton” Tony winners Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr.

The solid additionally included Tony nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.

“Just imagine having the best seat in the house,” Miranda mentioned of watching the unique solid carry out in the filmed model. “You’re getting it from the director of the actual show and he knows exactly where to put the camera.”

“It just captures that moment in time so beautifully and watching it brings me right back there with that incredible, once-in-a-lifetime company,” he mentioned.

“Hamilton” acquired a document 16 nominations on the 2016 Tony awards and received 11, together with finest musical.

