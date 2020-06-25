Limit of 15 children per class will rise to more than 30 in plan to get lessons running in September

The 15-child limit on class sizes is to be more than doubled under plans to get all pupils back to school in September, with school buildings exempt from social distancing rules.

Proposals being finalised by the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will continue the ‘bubble’ system that has allowed some primary classes to start up again already.

Currently, the bubbles of up to 15 children are taught together however, not allowed to mix with other classes in the institution.

The bubble system is hoped to eliminate the need for teachers to enforce social distancing altogether, as an alternative mitigating the spread of viruses by limiting bubbles’ contact with one another, reports The Telegraph.

Mr Williamson is now planning for a ‘double bubble’ that will allow class sizes of more than 30, allowing a full reunite for primary schools in September.

Children will not be asked to refrain from being in close proximity with one another under the proposed plans, nevertheless they will be likely to adhere to social distancing on the journey to and from school, The Telegraph reports.

While social distancing is to be scrapped, basic hygiene will still be encouraged within schools, with children told to ‘catch it, bin it, kill it’ if they do happen to sneeze or cough with a tissue nearby.

Bubble schemes are also being planned for secondary schools, where the situation is more complex because of the necessity for pupils to move the school for different subjects.

A Whitehall source said the plans, which will be published in a few days, would allow Boris Johnson to meet his pledge to get all children right back full-time for the start of the school year in September.

The move will allow ministers to bypass opposition from teaching unions, who warn a full reunite will be impossible due to a need for social distancing.

Alternative proposals to requisition public buildings and recreate an army of retired teachers have now been abandoned as impractical.

Ministers are now actually considering whether to make schooling compulsory again for pupils from September.

At an exclusive meeting with the 1922 Committee of Tory MPs yesterday, the Education Secretary rounded on the National Education Union, which ministers accuse of blocking an earlier reunite.

Mr Williamson described the militant union, which represents more than 450,000 teachers and support staff, since the ‘No Education Union’.

A source at the meeting said: ‘It’s clear that Gavin has had enough with the leadership of some of the teaching unions who that he accuses of working to stop teachers and children going back. He’s tried playing nicely using them and they have strung him along, so he’s going to get one of these different approach.’

Robert Halfon, Tory chairman of the Commons education committee, last night required a ‘can-do spirit’. Mr Halfon said: ‘It is crucial that we get all children back in September if we are to avoid an epidemic of educational poverty and a safeguarding crisis.

‘We need a can-do spirit from everyone involved to avoid damaging living chances of a generation of children.’

Ministers faced a backlash this month if they abandoned plans to get all primary school classes back for a month prior to the end of the summer term.

Head teachers said it was not really possible to get everybody back as the 15-child limit remained in place.

But a Whitehall source said falls in virus cases meant Public Health England was ready to dramatically boost the guidance on the size of bubbles which can be operated safely.

‘We can change the social distance rules and increase the size of the bubbles,’ the source said. ‘That is potentially a game-changer for schools.’

Reopening schools fully in September could spread Covid-19 from Devon to Cumbria and infect hundreds of families, Sage scientists fear

By Rory Tingle for MailOnline

Opening schools ‘fully’ in September could lead to hundreds of families being infected with coronavirus and force parts of the economy to close down again, the government’s scientific advisers fear.

Although children are thought to be more unlikely to transmit Covid-19, schools link up large numbers of households, meaning the experts believe a ‘surprisingly small’ chain of infections could rapidly take herpes from Devon to Cumbria.

Due to this risk, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) are concerned it will perhaps not be possible to re-admit all pupils at the start of the next academic year without going back to a much harsher lockdown.

Members of Sage – the two most high profile members of which are Chris Whitty, the main medical officer for England and Sir Patrick Vallance, the main scientific adviser – have expressed concerns about the reopening of schools

Boris Johnson told the Commons yesterday that ‘primary and secondary education will recommence in September with full attendance’.

However, sources close to Sage told The Times it isn’t really possible without closing down parts of the economy again.

They are worried both in regards to the potential for schools to spread the virus and the risk of people behaving in a less careful manner due to the impression that things had returned to normal.

It came as the two most senior scientists advising the government on coronavirus warned that Mr Johnson’s decision to further loosen restrictions could lead to a resurgence in cases.

Chris Whitty, the main medical officer for England, said the changes were ‘absolutely not without risk while Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, said they’d have to be reversed if outbreaks began spreading.

Their warnings came amid concerns the hospitality industry have been prioritised over education – although the others point to the millions of jobs that would have now been lost if the sector had not been allowed to reopen.

Boris Johnson told the Commons yesterday that ‘primary and secondary education will recommence in September with full attendance’. File pic

Yesterday, the Prime Minister said that he wanted to ‘make life easier’ after an ‘incredibly tough time’ for people from coast to coast and unveiled that bars, restaurants, cinemas and hairdressers in England will find a way to get back up and running from July 4.

He announced that the social distancing rule has been halved to ‘one metre plus’ to free up thousands of business, with precautions such as face masks deployed to make certain the risks of transmission stay ‘broadly’ the same.

Two house holds will also be able to gather indoors – meaning families will be able to reunite for the first time in months – though social distancing rules are still in place.

Other relaxations of rules include the resumption of church and other religious services – including marriage ceremonies for up to 30 people – though there exists a ban on singing because it poses a ‘particular’ threat of spread.

However, nail bars, gyms and swimming pools will remain off limits and also the relaxed restrictions will come with strings attached, with social distancing measures still very much in place and encouraged by both Mr Johnson and his advisers.