Lime is relaunching Jump’s electric bike-share service in London in its first move since acquiring the struggling bike brand from Uber.

To start out, the bikes will undoubtedly be available to rent in the Uber app only — they will included with the Lime app later on “following further systems integration,” Lime said. A hundred or so e-bikes will undoubtedly be available at first, and will grow with demand, the company says. Pricing will undoubtedly be £1 unlock and 15 pence each and every minute after. The bikes will initially be deployed in Camden and Islington.

The get back of Jump’s e-bikes can come as a surprise with a who were pessimistic about the brand’s survival following Lime’s acquisition in June. The bikes were taken from all of their US and European markets following the deal, and hundreds of Jump employees were laid off. Most distressingly, Uber sent thousands of the red e-bikes to the scrapyard in a move that angered many former employees and bike enthusiasts.

At enough time, Lime said it took position of “tens of thousands” of bikes because of its own purposes and was “committed to scaling and operating them during this critical time.” In addition to offloading Jump on Lime, Uber light emitting diode a $170 million investment round in the beleaguered Lime that dropped the scooter startup’s valuation by nearly 80 percent.

The UK recently recently legalized e-scooter sharing and plans to launch a pilot service starting the July 4th weekend. In response, Lime said it has partnered with insurance company Allianz to offer its British customers with insurance coverage at no extra cost via a bespoke policy. “This policy means that riders can step onto a Lime e-scooter and ride worry-free knowing they are protected,” Lime says.