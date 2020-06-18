Lime expands its scooter subscription service to include daily and monthly passes

Lime is expanding its subscription service LimePass to include daily and monthly passes. It’s an endeavor by the scooter company to freeze consumers as time passes in an industry with not quite identical products and services and pricing schemes.

LimePass subscribers will be able to rent certainly one of Lime’s electric scooters for a whole day or a whole month for a nominal, flat fee. Daily passes gives customers access to unlimited 30-minute rides for 24 hours, while a monthly pass could have a set amount of daily rides, each for up to 30 minutes.

Pricing will vary by market, but a screenshot suggests a daily pass will cost around $14.99. A monthly pass with five rides a day would cost $16.99 or 10 rides a day for $29.99. Lime can be offering an unlock pass which waives the unlock fee on renting the company’s electric scooters.

Pricing will be different by market

The expanded subscription service comes at the same time when the novel coronavirus has taken the shared scooter and bike business to the brink of financial collapse. Demand has evaporated, businesses are laying off employees en masse, and their previously sky-high valuations have already been almost damaged. Rather than basking in the sun and delighting in the paid off car traffic, the scooter industry is looking at end times.

Lime has laid off not quite 200 full-time employees because the beginning of the year. More recently, Lime acquired Uber’s money-losing shared bike and scooter division Jump as part of an investment that could see Lime’s valuation visit nearly 80 percent.

Subscriptions are noticed by tech companies of stripes because the best way to lock in fair-weather consumers as time passes. The selling point of a subscription plan is particularly strong for a company like Lime, which struggles to differentiate it self from its nearly identical rivals. It’s coming at the same time when investment capital investment in scooter sharing has very nearly dried up because the companies’ unit economics were slow to improve.

Starting today, the expanded LimePass will undoubtedly be available in cities across the US, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and New Zealand, with rollouts in remaining global markets scheduled for late June.

Lime isn’t alone in offering subscriptions. Last year, Bird launched an all-inclusive subscription for $24.99 per month, which gets you among the company’s e-scooters delivered to your door and the capability to put it to use an unlimited amount for a month. However, when we tried it out for ourselves, we unearthed that the poor quality of Bird’s scooters made the rental scheme a hard sell, despite its low priced all-inclusive price. Meanwhile, before offloading Jump to Lime, Uber offered free bike and scooter trips to people who subscribe to its Ride Pass subscription service. Lyft’s subscription plan, Lyft Pink, is about $20 a month and includes discounted scooter and bike rides.