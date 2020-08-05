Lime adds the Jump e-bikes Uber didn’t scrap to its app

Lime is including Jump e-bikes to its app for the very first time given that the the business got the previous Uber department in May, the business informs The Verge The Jump e-bikes will be solely readily available in the Lime app while the business settle any software application kinks, at which point Jump e-bikes will continue to appear inside Uber’s app also.

Uber handed the money-losing Jump bike and scooter sharing service to Lime in May as part of a $170 million financial investment, which Google’s moms and dad business Alphabet was associated with also. But Uber rapidly triggered a stir as, weeks later on, the business began ditching 10s of countless the intense red e-bikes around the United States since it obviously could not discover a method to contribute them. An Uber representative informed The Verge at the time that “maintenance, liability, safety concerns, and a lack of consumer-grade charging equipment” were issues, which the “best approach was to responsibly recycle them.”

Lime, for its part, stated at the time that it seized 10s of countless more recent Jump e-bikes, extra parts, and tools, as part of the offer. The business …